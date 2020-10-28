UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Mexico Tops 900,000 - Senior Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has topped 900,000, with more than 89,000 deaths, a senior health official reported.

"In the past day, 643 new deaths and 5,942 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the system," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on the agency's Twitter.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 901,268, with another 52,428 people awaiting test results.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Mexico has reached 89,814.

More Stories From World

