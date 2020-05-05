UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Moldova Exceeds 4,300, Death Toll At 136 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

Moldova has registered 115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought the country's cumulative toll to 4,363 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Moldova has registered 115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought the country's cumulative toll to 4,363 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Saturday.

The previous situation report indicated that there were 4,248 COVID-19 cases in the country and 132 fatalities.

"To date, 115 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and we have a total of 4,363 cases," the minister stated.

According to the Moldovan Health Ministry, the total death toll amounts to 136 people, while 1,544 patients have recovered.

In the meantime, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said earlier in the day that churches would be allowed to hold services starting from the weekend.

Mass cultural and religious events were banned on March 17 due to a state of emergency introduced for 60 days until May 15.

