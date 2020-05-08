Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Exceeds 4,600, Death Toll at 145 - Health Ministry

Moldova has registered 129 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative toll to 4,605 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said at a briefing on Thursday, adding that two more fatalities were recorded

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Moldova has registered 129 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative toll to 4,605 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said at a briefing on Thursday, adding that two more fatalities were recorded.

"To date, 129 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and we have a total of 4,605 cases.

A total of 145 patients have died," the minister said.

According to Dumbraveanu, 1,747 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

A 60-day state of emergency was declared in Moldova on March 17. As part of the measures, all international air travel has been suspended and the country's land borders have been closed. Educational institutions have canceled all activities, and all public events were banned.