UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Moldova Exceeds 4,600, Death Toll At 145 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:46 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Exceeds 4,600, Death Toll at 145 - Health Ministry

Moldova has registered 129 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative toll to 4,605 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said at a briefing on Thursday, adding that two more fatalities were recorded

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Moldova has registered 129 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative toll to 4,605 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said at a briefing on Thursday, adding that two more fatalities were recorded.

"To date, 129 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and we have a total of 4,605 cases.

A total of 145 patients have died," the minister said.

According to Dumbraveanu, 1,747 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

A 60-day state of emergency was declared in Moldova on March 17. As part of the measures, all international air travel has been suspended and the country's land borders have been closed. Educational institutions have canceled all activities, and all public events were banned.

Related Topics

Died Moldova March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

51 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

3 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.