Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Moldova Nears 4,500, Death Toll At 143 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:31 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Nears 4,500, Death Toll at 143 - Health Ministry

Moldova has registered 113 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought the country's cumulative toll to 4,476 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Moldova has registered 113 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought the country's cumulative toll to 4,476 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

"To date, 113 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and we have a total of 4,476 cases.

A total of 143 patients have died," the minister said.

According to Dumbraveanu, 1,658 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

A 60-day state of emergency was declared in Moldova on March 17. All international air travel has been suspended and the country's land borders have been closed. Educational institutions have canceled all activities, and all public events were banned.

