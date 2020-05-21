UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Moldova Passes 6,500 Amid Public Health Emergency - Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moldova recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought total tally to 6,553 amid the recently introduced public health emergency, the state secretary at the Health, Labor and Social Protection Ministry, Constantin Rimis, said on Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that the country had 6,340 coronavirus cases and 221 related fatalities.

"Another 213 cases of the new coronavirus infection were registered today in Moldova, the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 has reached 6,553.

A total of 2,953 people recovered and 228 died from the disease," Rimis stated.

The Moldovan authorities have imposed a 30-day public health emergency starting from May 16. Earlier, the republic suspended air traffic with all countries, as well as closed land borders. Mass cultural and religious events are banned, while all classes in education facilities are canceled. Residents of the country are required to wear masks in public transport and closed public places.

