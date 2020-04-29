Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Rises By 133 to 3,771 Over Past Day - Health Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Moldova registered 133 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that brought the country's total toll to 3,771 cases, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

The previous situation report indicated that there were 3,638 COVID-19 cases in the country and 109 fatalities.

"To date, 133 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and we have a total of 3,771 cases," the minister stated.

According to the Moldovan Health Ministry. two people died from the disease over the past day that means that the total death toll now amounts to 111 people.

Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus. The country has also stopped international air traffic and shut down land borders.