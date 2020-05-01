UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Moldova Rises By 83 To 3,980 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:54 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Rises By 83 to 3,980 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Moldova has registered 83 new COVID-19 cases across the country over the past day that took the total toll to 3,980, the press service of the Moldovan Health Ministry said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Moldova has registered 83 new COVID-19 cases across the country over the past day that took the total toll to 3,980, the press service of the Moldovan Health Ministry said on Friday.

The previous reports indicated that there were 3,897 COVID-19 cases in Moldova and 119 related fatalities.

"On May 1, 83 new cases of coronavirus were registered, and the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Moldova reached 3,980. Also to date, 1,272 people have recovered, and 122 have died due to COVID-19," the press service said in a statement.

A 60-day state of emergency was declared in Moldova on March 17. All international air travel has been suspended and the country's land borders have been closed. Educational institutions have canceled all activities, and all public events are banned.

