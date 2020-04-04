UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Moldova Up By 161 To 752 In Past Day, 3 Died - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:31 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Up by 161 to 752 in Past Day, 3 Died - Prime Minister

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Moldova has increased to 752 after 161 new patients were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Saturday, adding that the death toll grew by three to 12 over the given period

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Moldova has increased to 752 after 161 new patients were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Saturday, adding that the death toll grew by three to 12 over the given period.

"As of today, we have 161 confirmed cases of coronavirus, thus, the whole number of cases is 752.

Unfortunately, three people have died, and the total death toll is 12," Chicu said at a briefing.

The prime minister added that 215 of those 752 infected were medical specialists.

On March 17, the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended all international air traffic and closed its land border. Since March 25, people over 63 years old have been asked to refrain from leaving their homes without an urgent reason.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Died Traffic Moldova March Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO commits 6.2 Million to the Prime Minister COV ..

35 seconds ago

Screening of sanitary workers

5 minutes ago

114 arrested in crackdown on violation of Section ..

5 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Chiniot

5 minutes ago

PCB not to issue NOCs for Ramadan cricket

60 minutes ago

Coronavirus infects medics at Egypt cancer centre

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.