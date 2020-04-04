Number of COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Up by 161 to 752 in Past Day, 3 Died - Prime Minister

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Moldova has increased to 752 after 161 new patients were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Saturday, adding that the death toll grew by three to 12 over the given period

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Moldova has increased to 752 after 161 new patients were diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Saturday, adding that the death toll grew by three to 12 over the given period.

"As of today, we have 161 confirmed cases of coronavirus, thus, the whole number of cases is 752.

Unfortunately, three people have died, and the total death toll is 12," Chicu said at a briefing.

The prime minister added that 215 of those 752 infected were medical specialists.

On March 17, the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended all international air traffic and closed its land border. Since March 25, people over 63 years old have been asked to refrain from leaving their homes without an urgent reason.