Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Morocco Exceeds 10,000 - Health Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco surpassed 10,000 after 102 new infections were detected in past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco surpassed 10,000 after 102 new infections were detected in past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry's data, the exact number of cases registered in Morocco since the start of the outbreak is 10,079 with 8,319 recoveries and 214 deaths.

The Moroccan authorities decided to prolong the state of health emergency until July 10 due to the pandemic. However, from June 25, a number of restrictions will be lifted as part of a phased easing of the quarantine. In particular, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate if the occupancy rate does not exceed 50 percent, the same with commercial activities in shopping malls. Road and rail traffic between cities and domestic flights will resume.

At the same time, museums, theaters, cinemas and public swimming pools remain closed.

