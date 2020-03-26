Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Jumps to 225 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped to 225 in Morocco as of Wednesday with 55 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, a total of 740 people have tested negative for the disease.

Meanwhile, seven patients have recovered and six others have died.

On Sunday, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 20 in the country due to the epidemiological situation. In addition, they shut all places of public gatherings.