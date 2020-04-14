UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Morocco Surpasses 1,800, Deaths Reach 126 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Surpasses 1,800, Deaths Reach 126 - Health Ministry

The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has increased to 1,838, with 75 of them having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has increased to 1,838, with 75 of them having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 210, while 126 patients had died, according to the ministry.

In late March, Moroccan authorities declared a state of emergency in the country until April 20.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The global toll of COVID-19 has surpassed 1,900,000 cases and the death toll had topped 119,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Morocco March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull ..

1 minute ago

IMF sees eurozone economy crashing by 7.5% this ye ..

31 seconds ago

Coronavirus to cut global economy by 3% in 2020: I ..

32 seconds ago

Stock markets rise as China data beats forecasts

33 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

35 seconds ago

Current Economic Situation in Russia Requires More ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.