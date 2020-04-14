Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Surpasses 1,800, Deaths Reach 126 - Health Ministry

The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has increased to 1,838, with 75 of them having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has increased to 1,838, with 75 of them having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 210, while 126 patients had died, according to the ministry.

In late March, Moroccan authorities declared a state of emergency in the country until April 20.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The global toll of COVID-19 has surpassed 1,900,000 cases and the death toll had topped 119,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.