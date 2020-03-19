Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Rises by 409 to 2,460 Over Past Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands has increased by 409 to 2,460 over the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities has grown to 76, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,051 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands.

"Since yesterday, 409 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, the total number of those infected has reached 2,460," the institute said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities went up by 18. Most patients died were aged between 63 and 95.

Globally, over 222,000 cases have been confirmed, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which gathers statistics from various official national and international sources. The epicenter of the pandemic has now shifted from China to Europe, where the total number of those infected has surpassed 80,000.