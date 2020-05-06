Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Rises by 232 to 41,319 Over Past Day - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 232 to 41,319 over the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Wednesday.

According to the RIVM, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country continues to decline, with 36 new deaths recorded in the past day. The cumulative death toll has reached 5,204.

A total of 11,153 coronavirus patients have been admitted to hospitals.