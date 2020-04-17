UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Netherlands Up By 1,235 To 30,400 Over Past Day - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:55 PM

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 1,235 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 30,449, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 1,235 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 30,449, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Friday.

According to the RIVM, the number of COVID-19 fatalities grew by 144 in the past day to 3,459.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 2.1 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

