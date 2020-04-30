UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Netherlands Up By 514 To 39,316 Over Past Day - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:36 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Up by 514 to 39,316 Over Past Day - Authorities

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 514 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 39,316 cases, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 514 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 39,316 cases, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Thursday.

According to the RIVM, the number of COVID-19 fatalities grew by 84 in the past day to 4,795.

The previous reports indicated that the Netherlands had 38,802 COVID-19 cases and 4,711 fatalities. Over 10,700 coronavirus patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.

As of Thursday, more than 3.2 million cases and over 228,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time COVID-19 statistics website.

