Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Netherlands Up By 317 To 41,087 Over Past Day - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:57 PM

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 317 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 41,087 cases, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 317 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 41,087 cases, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

According to the RIVM, the number of COVID-19 fatalities grew by 86 in the past day to 5,168.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 3.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and more than 250,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

