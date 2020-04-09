Number of COVID-19 Cases in New York Nears 150,000, Surpassing Italy, Spain - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State has increased to 149,316 on Wednesday, exceeding the totals in Italy and Spain, according to the New York Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker.

Spain so far has confirmed 146,690 COVID-19 cases, while in Italy, 139,422 people have tested positive for the virus, the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.

Out of 149,316 cases in New York State, 81,803 COVID-19 infections have been registered in the New York City.

Earlier on Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state also registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day - 779 new fatalities - bringing the death toll to 6,268.

The United States is leading in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide with almost 420,000 people who have tested positive and 14,262 fatalities.