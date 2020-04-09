UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In New York Nears 150,000, Surpassing Italy, Spain - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in New York Nears 150,000, Surpassing Italy, Spain - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State has increased to 149,316 on Wednesday, exceeding the totals in Italy and Spain, according to the New York Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker.

Spain so far has confirmed 146,690 COVID-19 cases, while in Italy, 139,422 people have tested positive for the virus, the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.

Out of 149,316 cases in New York State, 81,803 COVID-19 infections have been registered in the New York City.

Earlier on Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state also registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day - 779 new fatalities - bringing the death toll to 6,268.

The United States is leading in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide with almost 420,000 people who have tested positive and 14,262 fatalities.

Related Topics

Governor New York Spain Italy United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

2 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

2 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

2 hours ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.