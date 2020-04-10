UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In New York State Exceeds 170,500 - Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-10) in New York State has increased to 170,512, the state's Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker revealed on Friday.

According to the data, New York City alone accounts for 92,384 COVID-19 infections, while the remaining 78,128 cases have been confirmed throughout the state. A total of 10,575 new positive cases have been reported overnight.

Earlier on Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the death toll has risen to 7,844, with 777 new fatalities.

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 475,000 and 17,925 of them have died.

