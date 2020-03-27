UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In New York State Increases To 44,635, With 519 Deaths - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in New York State Increases to 44,635, With 519 Deaths - Governor

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State has increased to 44,635, while 519 people have died from the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State has increased to 44,635, while 519 people have died from the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The number of deaths was up to 519 in New York; that's up from 385," Cuomo said.

The governor added that 7,377 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the state's total to 44,635.

