Number of COVID-19 Cases in Norway Surpasses 4,200 - Health Authority

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Norway has exceeded 4,200, the Health Ministry's Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Monday.

"A total of 4,226 people with confirmed COVID-19 ... 26 deaths have been reported," the institute informs on its website.

The overall number of those who took tests for COVID-19 in Norway is 87,191.