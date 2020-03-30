Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Norway Surpasses 4,200 - Health Authority
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:49 PM
The number of COVID-19 cases in Norway has exceeded 4,200, the Health Ministry's Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Monday
MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Norway has exceeded 4,200, the Health Ministry's Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Monday.
"A total of 4,226 people with confirmed COVID-19 ... 26 deaths have been reported," the institute informs on its website.
The overall number of those who took tests for COVID-19 in Norway is 87,191.