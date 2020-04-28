UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Oman Increases By 82 To Total 2,131 Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:32 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oman Increases by 82 to Total 2,131 Government

The Omani Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had confirmed 82 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country, taking the total to 2,131, including an unchanged number of 10 fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Omani Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had confirmed 82 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country, taking the total to 2,131, including an unchanged number of 10 fatalities.

The previous situation report form Oman on Monday stated 2,049 COVID-19 cases with 10 fatalities.

"The Ministry of Health announces the registration of (82) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19). (40) of the new cases are Omani nationals and (42) for non-Omanis, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (2131); including ten deaths," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients has grown to 364 in Oman.

The ministry further urged people to adhere to social distancing guidelines, such as to stay at home except for essential outings, frequently wash hands with soap and avoid touching face, as well as to follow healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Last week, Oman banned group gatherings for meals and prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan to curb the spread of infection.

