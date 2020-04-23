Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oman Rises by 102 to 1,716 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oman has increased to 1,716, with 102 having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in an official statement on Thursday.

Among those 102 infected were 33 Omani nationals, while other 69 cases have been imported, according to the statement. The total number of recoveries has risen by 69 to 307 over the past day. The death toll stands at eight.

The ministry also reiterated its call to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

The Arab Gulf countries see an everyday increase in cases of the infection and coronavirus-related fatalities.

According to an official website of the UAE's health ministry, the authorities have registered 518 cases over the past 24 hours in the country, bringing the total of those infected to 8,756. The death toll has reached 56, while recoveries amount to 1,637.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Qatar has risen by 623 to 7,764, and in Kuwait by 151 to 2,399. Meanwhile, the total of cases in Bahrain has increased by 71 to 2,100 cases with eight related deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.