Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Oman Surpasses 1,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:08 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oman Surpasses 1,000 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman has increased to 1,019, with 109 having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman has increased to 1,019, with 109 having been registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Only 12 of those infected are Omani nationals, while 97 cases have been imported, according to the statement. The death toll stands at four.

The ministry also reiterated its call to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

The Arab Gulf countries see an everyday increase in cases of the infection and coronavirus-related fatalities.

Saudi Arabia ranks first with its total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, which has reached 5,862 with 79 deaths.

According to an official website of the UAE's health ministry, the authorities have registered 5,365 cases in the country, with 432 of them having been recorded over the past day. The death toll has increased by 5 to 33, and the total number of recoveries has reached 1,034.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Qatar and Kuwait has risen to 3,711 and 1,405, respectively. Meanwhile, Bahrain has confirmed 1,671 cases with seven related deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

