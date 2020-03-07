UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Reaches 19, All In City Of Bethlehem - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 19 after three new patients were registered on Saturday, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem told Sputnik, adding that all patients are detected in the city of Bethlehem

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 19 after three new patients were registered on Saturday, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem told Sputnik, adding that all patients are detected in the city of Bethlehem.

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak in the city which prompted the authorities to shut down schools and universities for 30 days. on Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from Bethlehem.

"The Health Ministry has recently reported that the number of those infected with the coronavirus in Bethlehem reached 19 after registering three new cases of the disease in the city this evening," Melhem said.

The official added that the new patients had already been hospitalized.

