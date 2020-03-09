UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Reaches 25 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:47 PM

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 25 after six new patients were registered on Monday, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said at a press conference

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 25 after six new patients were registered on Monday, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said at a press conference.

"Six new cases of the coronavirus infection [are registered] in Palestine. Five of the new cases are in the city of Bethlehem, and the first case in the city of Tulkarm," Melhem said.

The official added that the number of people who were quarantined at homes was about 2,000, while 136 others are under medical quarantine in the cities of Bethlehem and Jericho.

Last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak in Bethlehem which prompted the authorities to shut down schools and universities for 30 days. In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett shut down entry to and exit from Bethlehem.

