UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Reaches 31 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:22 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Reaches 31 - Reports

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 31 after a young woman from the town of Beit Jala in the West Bank tested positive for the virus on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 31 after a young woman from the town of Beit Jala in the West Bank tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported, citing Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem.

According to Mehem, cited by the news agency, all COVID-19 patients are in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 127,000 and more than 4,700 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

World Palestine Died Bank Young Women All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

56 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

1 hour ago

NAB issues details of land illegally allotted to M ..

45 seconds ago

Promotion of exports government's foremost priorit ..

46 seconds ago

New York Federal Reserve to Offer $1.5Trln to Mark ..

48 seconds ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.