Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Reaches 31 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Palestine increased to 31 after a young woman from the town of Beit Jala in the West Bank tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported, citing Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem.

According to Mehem, cited by the news agency, all COVID-19 patients are in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 127,000 and more than 4,700 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered.