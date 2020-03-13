UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Reaches 35 - Government

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in the Palestinian town of Bethlehem, raising the overall number of cases in Palestine to 35, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in the Palestinian town of Bethlehem, raising the overall number of cases in Palestine to 35, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said on Friday.

"The Health Ministry has discovered another four Palestinians infected with the coronavirus in Bethlehem, the number of infected has reached 35," Melhem said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

