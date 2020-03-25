UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestinian Territories Increases By 2 To 62 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have confirmed two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those infected in the Palestinian territories to 62, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority Ibrahim Melhem said on Wednesday.

"Two new cases of the coronavirus infection in the Palestinian territories were confirmed.

The number of those infected has increased to 62 people, including two cases in the Gaza Strip," Melhem said in a statement.

The spokesman added that 16 patients had already recovered.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, over 435,000 coronavirus cases and over 19,500 fatalities have been confirmed globally to date.

Your Thoughts and Comments

