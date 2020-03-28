UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Palestinian Territories Increases By 7 To 91 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestinian Territories Increases by 7 to 91 - Authorities

The Palestinian authorities have confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those infected in the Palestinian territories to 91, the spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, Ibrahim Melhem, said on Friday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those infected in the Palestinian territories to 91, the spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, Ibrahim Melhem, said on Friday.

"Seven new cases of the coronavirus infection in the Palestinian territories in the West Bank were confirmed. The number of those infected has increased to 91 people," Melhem said in a statement, adding that an infant was among those infected.

The spokesman urged residents to stay at home to prevent the further spread of the disease.

