Number of COVID-19 Cases in Panama Reaches 36 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Panama has risen by 25 to 36, the national Health Ministry said in a press release.

"The national government informs the country that as of today, Friday, March 13, a total of 36 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in 33 Panamanians and three foreigners," the press release said.

The ministry added that flights from European countries had been suspended and events involving over 50 people had been banned to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 145,000, with over 5,400 fatalities.