UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Panama Rises By 112 To 786, Death Toll Reaches 14 -Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Panama Rises by 112 to 786, Death Toll Reaches 14 -Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Panama has increased by 112 to 786 within the past 24 hours, with the death toll having reached 14 people, the Ministry of Health said.

Two people have recovered from COVID-19, the ministry said on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Panama March From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

6 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

6 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

7 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

7 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.