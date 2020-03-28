Number of COVID-19 Cases in Panama Rises by 112 to 786, Death Toll Reaches 14 -Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Panama has increased by 112 to 786 within the past 24 hours, with the death toll having reached 14 people, the Ministry of Health said.

Two people have recovered from COVID-19, the ministry said on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.