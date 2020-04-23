UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Approaches 7,000 - Health Ministry

Thu 23rd April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020)  The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased to 6,981 over the past 24 hours, with the death toll went up to 462, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 6,710 confirmed cases and 446 fatalities.

According to the John Hopkins University, there are over 2.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, as well as more than 183,000 deaths.

