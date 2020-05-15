UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Exceeds 12,000 As Country Eases Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Philippines Exceeds 12,000 as Country Eases Lockdown

The Philippines has confirmed 215 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 12,091 after the coronavirus-related lockdown measures were eased in some parts of the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Philippines has confirmed 215 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 12,091 after the coronavirus-related lockdown measures were eased in some parts of the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country, but the movement restrictions in the capital region around the cities of Manila and Cebu, and the Laguna province would be extended until May 31.

"As of 4PM today [08:00 GMT], May 15, 2020, the DOH reports 215 new cases (PH11877-PH12091) of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the country is now at 12,091. DOH also announces 123 new recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,460," the statement said.

According to the statement, 16 COVID-19 patients have died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 806.

Related Topics

Died Laguna Cebu Manila Philippines May 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

2 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

6 minutes ago

Governor's special assistant distributes safety ki ..

5 minutes ago

Two more doctors, 3 nurses new victim of COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Doubts Strict Precautions Will Be ..

5 minutes ago

Top-Ranking Athletes Ineligible for World Athletic ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.