Number of COVID-19 Cases in Philippines Exceeds 12,000 as Country Eases Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The Philippines has confirmed 215 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 12,091 after the coronavirus-related lockdown measures were eased in some parts of the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

Earlier this week, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country, but the movement restrictions in the capital region around the cities of Manila and Cebu, and the Laguna province would be extended until May 31.

"As of 4PM today [08:00 GMT], May 15, 2020, the DOH reports 215 new cases (PH11877-PH12091) of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the country is now at 12,091. DOH also announces 123 new recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,460," the statement said.

According to the statement, 16 COVID-19 patients have died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 806.