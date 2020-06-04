Number of COVID-19 Cases in Philippines Exceeds 20,000 Amid Relaxation of Lockdown

The Philippine Department of Health said on Thursday that 634 new cases of the coronavirus had been detected across the country over the past 24 hours, raising the country's infection tally to 20,382

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Philippine Department of Health said on Thursday that 634 new cases of the coronavirus had been detected across the country over the past 24 hours, raising the country's infection tally to 20,382.

On Wednesday, the health authorities reported 751 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 10 people have died from the disease over the past day, with the total death toll now standing at 984. A total of 4,248 people have fully recovered since the start of the outbreak.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions in Manila and the surrounding areas would begin on June 1. Since then, public transportation has resumed and some businesses were reopened.

Meanwhile, mass gatherings are still banned, and the restrictions on the movement of children and the elderly remain in place.