Number of COVID-19 Cases in Philippines Rises by 538 to 2,084 Over Past 24 Hours- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has increased by 538 to 2,084 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the number of deaths went up to 88.

On Monday, the ministry reported about 1,546 confirmed coronavirus cases and 78 fatalities.

A total of 49 patients have recovered. The Health Ministry notes that the sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease is provided by the increased number of the conducted tests.

Globally, more than 780,o00 people have been infected with the coronavirus, including over 37,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.