Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Rises By 207 To 5,660 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Philippines Rises by 207 to 5,660 - Health Ministry

The Philippines confirmed 207 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 5,660, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Philippines confirmed 207 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 5,660, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Thirteen COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the overall death toll climbed to 362, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries increased to 435, the health authorities added.

On a global scale, more than two million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 137,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 518,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

