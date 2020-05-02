Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Approaches 13,500 - Health Ministry

Poland has confirmed 270 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases climbed to 13,376, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Poland has confirmed 270 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases climbed to 13,376, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 13 deaths from complications related to COVID-19 were reported over the given period, and thus the overall death toll reached 663.

So far, over 3,500 people have fully recovered, almost 2,800 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, and around 90,000 others are in home quarantine, according to the update.