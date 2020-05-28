UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Poland Reaches 22,600 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Poland increased by 127 to 22,600 between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the Health Ministry has said, as the country has been seeing a steady decrease in new cases over recent days.

On Monday, Poland recorded no COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours for the first time since late March. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland would allow people to go outside without wearing protective masks starting on Saturday if they maintain a social distance of two meters (6.6 feet).

According to the Health Ministry, two people have died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,030.

As many as 2,248 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Poland, and 79,818 people are under quarantine. A total of 10,560 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Elsewhere in the region, the COVID-19 tally in Romania has increased by 197 to 18,791, and the death toll has reached 1,229 people, the Digi 24 tv channel reported on Thursday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic.

A previous situation report indicated a total of 18,594 confirmed cases and 1,219 fatalities in Romania.

