UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Poland Rises By Record 27,143 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Rises by Record 27,143 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Poland has set a new record for COVID-19 infections over the past day, with 27,143 new cases, the country's ministry of health reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the previous record was reported with 24,692 cases of infection and 373 deaths.

According to Poland's ministry of health, over the past 24 hours, more than 360 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.

To date, Poland has confirmed over 466,600 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,842.

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced new restrictive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Theaters, cinemas and museums will be closed in the country starting Saturday. Galleries and most shops will also be temporarily closed. In addition, the country's Primary schools will extend distance learning from Monday, and the measure will be in effect until at least November 29.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poland November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

12 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

27 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.