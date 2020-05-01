Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Tops 13,000, Death Toll Reaches 650 - Health Ministry

Poland confirmed 228 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases climbed to 13,105, the Health Ministry said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Poland confirmed 228 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally of cases climbed to 13,105, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Six deaths from complications related to COVID-19 were reported over the given period, and thus the overall death toll reached 650.

So far, 3,491 people have fully recovered, 2,789 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, and 92,458 others are in home quarantine, according to the update.