Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Poland Up 20% Over Week - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Poland increased by 20% in a week, with the peak expected to arrive at the end of January, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Poland increased by 20% in a week, with the peak expected to arrive at the end of January, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

"In recent weeks, we have been dealing with a change in trends. So far, we have been dealing with a systematic decrease in the number of (COVID-19) cases and a slight decrease in the number of hospitalizations. About a week and a half ago, the trend changed, and we recorded both an increase in the number of confirmed cases and an increase in the number of hospitalizations," the minister said.

The incidence of influenza is also growing significantly, with the number of cases estimated at 160,000, Niedzielski added.

The incidence of influenza in Poland is many times higher than the incidence of COVID-19, he said.

The end of January will likely see a peak of COVID-19 incidence, prompting the Polish authorities to maintain the epidemic threat regime, introduced on May 16, according to the minister.

"In the second half of January, we will see how the next wave of the pandemic will develop, and whether it will pose a threat again. The topic of lifting the epidemic threat regime is currently under discussion," the minister said.

According to John Hopkins University statistics, since the beginning of the pandemic in Poland, more than 6.35 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 118,350 people died.

