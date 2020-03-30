UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Portugal Approaches 6,500, Death Toll Reaches 140 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Portugal has recorded a total of 6,408 COVID-19 cases and 140 fatalities as of Monday, the Portuguese Health Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Portugal has recorded a total of 6,408 COVID-19 cases and 140 fatalities as of Monday, the Portuguese Health Ministry said.

The latest situation update from Portugal on Sunday stated that there have been 119 COVID-19 related fatalities and close to 6,000 cases.

According to the health ministry, the majority of the verified infection cases are still concentrated in the country's north.

The Portuguese government declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 on March 19.

