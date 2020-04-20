Number of COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Approaches 21,000 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:51 PM

Portugal has recorded 657 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 20,863, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

The number of fatalities has increased by 21, reaching 735, while the number of recoveries remains at 610.

The country is currently operating under a state of emergency that will last until May 2.

