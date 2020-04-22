Number of COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Approaches 22,000 - Health Ministry

Portugal has recorded 603 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 21,982, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Portugal has recorded 603 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected to 21,982, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities has increased by 23 to 785, while the number of recoveries increased by 226 to 1,143.

The majority of verified cases 13,150 have been reported in the country's north, where 454 people have died of the disease, the ministry added.

The Portuguese government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on March 19, suspending all public events and banning travel across the country. The state of emergency will be in effect until May 2. The border between Portugal and Spain will remain closed until May 15.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 179,000 people have died from complications related to the disease.