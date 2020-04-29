UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Portugal Exceeds 24,500, Death Toll Tops 970 - Authorities

Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

Portugal has confirmed 183 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 24,505, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Portugal has confirmed 183 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 24,505, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

To date, the number of fatalities has reached 973 with 25 of them being recorded over the past day.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,470 patients have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak, including 81 people who have been cured over the past 24 hours.

Portugal's northern part was the worst hit by the pandemic, with 14,715 cases and 556 fatalities being registered so far.

Earlier this week, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that the country would lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 3 and gradually return to normal life.

