Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Exceeds 10,000, Death Toll Reaches 527 - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania has grown by 386 over the past day, including 19 new fatalities, Romania media reported on Thursday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The previous situation report from Romania stated 9,710 cases of coronavirus infection, including 508 fatalities.

"To date, Romania has confirmed 10,096 cases of coronavirus infection. The death toll from COVID-19 has totaled 527," the Digi 24 broadcaster said.

Patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Romania count 2,478, according to the report.

On March 16, the Romanian authorities declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. Though a nationwide lockdown was not declared, social distancing measures, such as closures of schools and food services, were applied.