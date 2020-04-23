UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Romania Exceeds 10,000, Death Toll Reaches 527 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Exceeds 10,000, Death Toll Reaches 527 - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania has grown by 386 over the past day, including 19 new fatalities, Romania media reported on Thursday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The previous situation report from Romania stated 9,710 cases of coronavirus infection, including 508 fatalities.

"To date, Romania has confirmed 10,096 cases of coronavirus infection. The death toll from COVID-19 has totaled 527," the Digi 24 broadcaster said.

Patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Romania count 2,478, according to the report.

On March 16, the Romanian authorities declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. Though a nationwide lockdown was not declared, social distancing measures, such as closures of schools and food services, were applied.

Related Topics

Romania March Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

1 hour ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

1 hour ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as ..

3 hours ago

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

4 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.