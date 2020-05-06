Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Exceeds 14,000 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Romania confirmed 270 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total case count reached 14,107, the media reported on Wednesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The eastern European nation has so far confirmed 5,788 recoveries and 858 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The northern Suceava country, with more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, and the capital Bucharest, with 1,410 cases, are the most affected.