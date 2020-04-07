Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Exceeds 4,400 With 182 Fatalities - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease cases in Romania has risen by 360 to 4,417 over the past 24 hours, while the death toll has increased by 25 to 182, the Digi 24 tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing the Strategic Communications Group in charge of managing the outbreak in the country.

The previous reports indicated that 4,057 people had contracted the disease, and 157 of them died.

The broadcaster also reported that 460 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

According to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the government has decided to postpone the local elections initially scheduled for June due to the pandemic.

On March 16, President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The authorities have canceled classes in schools and kindergartens, banned mass events and declared a curfew. The northeastern Romanian city of Suceava is currently under quarantine due to the high number of COVID-19 infection cases recorded here.