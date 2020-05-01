Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Grows by 327 to 12,567 - Reports

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania has grown by 327 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 31 in the same period, media reported on Friday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania has grown by 327 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 31 in the same period, media reported on Friday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The previous reports indicated that there were 12,240 COVID-19 cases and 695 fatalities.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the total COVID-19 toll in Romania now amounts to 12,567 and the overall number of fatalities is 726.

Meanwhile, 4,328 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

On March 16, the Romanian authorities declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. Though a nationwide lockdown was not declared, social distancing measures, such as closures of schools and food services, have been applied.