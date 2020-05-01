UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Romania Grows By 327 To 12,567 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:09 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Grows by 327 to 12,567 - Reports

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania has grown by 327 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 31 in the same period, media reported on Friday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania has grown by 327 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 31 in the same period, media reported on Friday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The previous reports indicated that there were 12,240 COVID-19 cases and 695 fatalities.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the total COVID-19 toll in Romania now amounts to 12,567 and the overall number of fatalities is 726.

Meanwhile, 4,328 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

On March 16, the Romanian authorities declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. Though a nationwide lockdown was not declared, social distancing measures, such as closures of schools and food services, have been applied.

Related Topics

Same Romania March Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since M ..

1 minute ago

23 hurt as Qatar COVID-19 tent clinics collapse in ..

1 minute ago

Virus shutdown could impact mental health of 'at-r ..

1 minute ago

3,000 policemen deputed for mosques security in La ..

2 minutes ago

Clashes in Afghanistan's Center, North Leave at Le ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Exceeds 29 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.