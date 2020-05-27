UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Romania Nears 18,600 Amid High-Alert Regime - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020)  The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 165 over the past 24 hours, up from 146 the day before, taking the country's cumulative total to 18,594, Romanian media reported on Wednesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the death toll has increased by 9 to a total of 1,210 fatalities.

A total of 12,162 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals since the start of the outbreak, the media added.

On May 15, the Romanian government lifted the two-month state of emergency over COVID-19 and replaced it with a 30-day high-level alert. People are required to wear masks in public transport and indoor public spaces. food services, malls and educational institutions remain closed. Air traffic with other countries is still halted.

